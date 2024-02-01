Karnataka govt releases toolkit and manual for Green Index

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday released a toolkit and manual for Green Index, a method to evaluate, analyse and rank environment conservation initiatives of various infrastructure projects and programmes.

Khandre said in the next step, the Green Index portal will be launched. The index will assess how much recycled materials are used for construction, energy efficiency of sites, the energy saved and the implications of infrastructure projects. The same information will also be uploaded on the portal for people to give feedback.

An official from the environment department said that based on the measures taken like waste water treatment, use of recycled materials, pollution control, sustainable development, carbon emissions and disaster management, grading will be given in categories — red, orange, light green and dark green (most polluting to least polluting and score 1-4).

The official added that the grading will be for projects and constructions taken up by government and private firms.