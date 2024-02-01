Karnataka: Hoist Hanuman flag on all homes in Keragodu, other villages, says BJP

MYSURU: BJP is planning to organise people in Keragodu village of Mandya district against the ruling Congress for bringing down the Hanuman flag that led to a controversy. The saffron party also exhorted the villagers at Keragodu and a dozen villages around it to hoist Hanuman flags on all their houses.

Though many houses are already flying the flag, BJP wants all of them to do it “to send out a message to the government”.

On Wednesday, a delegation of saffron party leaders visited the village and interacted with those injured in the lathicharge. They held a meeting with village headmen and panchayat members to plan the next course of the agitation.

The BJP delegation comprising district party president Indresh, leaders Ashok Jayaram and others criticised the police for picking up a ninth standard student, a minor, for interrogation for damaging the publicity material of Congress leaders during the protest.

When the team reached the boy’s house, his father Papanna closed the door and requested the leaders to leave, saying the family is not interested in politics. Indresh consoled him and assured the family that they would stand by them.