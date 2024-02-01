Karnataka: Missing man found living as trans woman

BENGALURU: Six years after a Bengaluru resident went missing from Ijoor police limits in Ramanagara district, a felicitation ceremony video of trans woman Neethu Vanajakshi, who participated in a Kannada reality show, Bigg Boss Season 10, helped police solve the case.

Neethu was felicitated by the transgender community in Mysuru. The video went viral soon after the function.

One of the police personnel attached to Ijoor police station, who saw the footage, found the transperson resembling the missing person. He brought it to the notice of his senior officers.

Soon investigations revealed some shocking details — the missing man had transformed themself into a transperson and changed their name to Vijayalakshmi.

During interrogation, it was revealed that she fled home as she was in debt due to gambling.