Karnataka: Missing man found living as trans woman

BENGALURU: Six years after a Bengaluru resident went missing from Ijoor police limits in Ramanagara district, a felicitation ceremony video of trans woman Neethu Vanajakshi, who participated in a Kannada reality show, Bigg Boss Season 10, helped police solve the case.
Neethu was felicitated by the transgender community in Mysuru. The video went viral soon after the function.
One of the police personnel attached to Ijoor police station, who saw the footage, found the transperson resembling the missing person. He brought it to the notice of his senior officers.
Soon investigations revealed some shocking details — the missing man had transformed themself into a transperson and changed their name to Vijayalakshmi.
During interrogation, it was revealed that she fled home as she was in debt due to gambling.
Video helps police trace missing person
Vijayalakshmi refused to reunite with her family and wants to live with the members of the transgender community in Mysuru. Vijayalakshmi went missing in 2017 and her family filed a missing complaint in Ijoor police station.
In 2015, she got married and had two children.
After examining the felicitation video, the police contacted Vijayalakshmi’s family members. They confirmed that the person indeed is she. The police traced the transgender activist, who had uploaded the video, and got Vijayalakshmi’s address.
A police team from Ijoor went to Mysuru on January 22 and met the trans activist. They revealed her name as Vijayalakshmi. During interrogation, Vijayalakshmi maintained that she is not the bengaluru resident who went missing.
After transforming into a trans woman and changing name, Vijayalakshmi started living in Mysuru along with other members of the trans community.