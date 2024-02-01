Lokayukta police unearth assets of 10 ‘crorepati’ govt officers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Wednesday conducted massive search operations across Karnataka in connection with cases registered against 10 government officers in Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Koppal, Vijayanagar, Ballari, Hassan, Chamarajanagara and Mangaluru, over possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The team of police officers conducted simultaneous search operations at 41 locations including office and residences of the accused officers, who were all crorepatis.

Harsha HR, Executive Engineer of PWD, Mandya district, stands first among the 10 government officers, with assets worth Rs 4.50 crore. His immovable assets worth Rs 1.68 crore include three sites, two houses and 15 acres 30 gunatas agricultural land. He also owned movable assets worth Rs 2.82 crore including 1.50 lakh cash, ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 55 lakh, and household articles worth 2.15 crore.

This was followed by Range Forest Officer, Renukamma, Hoovina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district, found with Rs 2.77 crore assets, including immovable assets of Rs 1.91 crore and movable assets of Rs 86.17 lakh including 2.09 lakh cash, ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 29 lakh, and articles worth Rs 23 lakh.