21 cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease detected in Uttara Kannada's Siddapur taluk

KARWAR: In an clear indication that Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever has entered Uttara Kannada district, as many as 21 cases have been reported from several villages of Siddapur taluk.

Though some experts say the disease, which is spread by ticks, aggravates only during summer, this time it has been proven wrong as there are reports of early outbreak. According to the District Health Department, of the 21 cases detected in Siddapur taluk, 16 were detected on Wednesday alone.

“The disease spreads through a virus, which is harboured by the ticks that thrive on primates, which transfer them to human beings via cattle grazing in forests. Since they survive in drier atmospheres, it could be a reason for an early outbreak of the disease,” said a senior entomologist.

Echoing a similar view, District Health Officer Dr Neeraj B said that drought could be one of the reasons for the disease. “It could be because of the drought. But we are well prepared to deal with the situation,” he said. The disease has returned to Uttara Kannada after two years.

“Last year, there were no cases reported. This year, there are many cases. We have put medical staff on alert at places where the outbreak has been reported and in places which are prone to the spread of the disease, we are taking precautionary measures,” he said.

Accordingly, places around Joida, Kumbarwada in Joida taluk are on alert. The staff have been told to look for deaths of primates and cases of fever. “We have asked the people who have developed fever to get themselves investigated at hospitals and hospital staff have been told to conduct a survey and stock necessary medicines in case of an outbreak,” the DHO told TNIE.

He said, people who depend on forests for their livelihood have been told to avoid venturing into the wooded areas.