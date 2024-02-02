After 50 years, tigers spotted in Jawalagiri range in Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary

CHENNAI: After five decades, Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded the presence of tigers. The movement of two male tigers, in their prime, was captured in camera traps installed at Jawalagiri range in Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

The last anecdotal record of tiger presence in the area was in the 1970s, said Hosur Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani to TNIE. "Both the sightings were recorded in Jawalagiri range in the third week of January. These are spillover tigers from adjacent Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka."

Karthikeyani said a dedicated patrolling team was formed to monitor the movement of tigers and there are plans to increase the number of camera traps to cover more area. "There would be more tigers. We never know. Currently, there are 25-30 camera traps fixed in select locations."

"Jawalagiri range is adjacent to the recently notified Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary which is a part of the continuous landscape of protected areas. The presence of tigers in the habitat shows that the habitat is viable to accommodate spill over tiger population from Bannerghatta National Park and nearby protected areas indicating the success of the conservation efforts, said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests, Climate Change Department.