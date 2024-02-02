Bengaluru gets big push ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved many projects and works for Bengaluru, including Rs 263 crore for an elevated flyover near Sir M Vivesvaraya Terminus. The government’s push for projects in Bengaluru comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

After the cabinet meeting, Law Minister HK Patil told reporters that the cabinet had given administrative approval of Rs 263 crore to construct an elevated flyover near Byappanahalli railway level crossing to the new Sir MV Terminal. There was a demand for road connectivity from the newly constructed Sir M Vivesvaraya Terminus of South Western Railway to Byappanahalli Metro station.

According to Patil, the road connectivity would help lakhs of people who travel, and also reduce traffic congestion. “In order to resolve this issue, a 1.5-km long flyover was proposed at IOC junction and construction of an additional two-lane Railway Over Bridge at Byappanahalli railway level crossing,” he explained. This flyover is also expected to allow people from Kammanahalli, Banasawadi and Old Madras Road access the terminus with ease.

The cabinet also approved the preparation of a Rs 1,200-crore action plan to provide basic amenities and also for white-topping roads. On the length of roads, Patil said BBMP will decide. They also approved a Rs 208-crore project to provide drinking water to villages that were newly added to City Corporation limits. Apart from this, a sum of Rs 150 crore was allocated for upgrading the Mother and Child Hospital in KC General Hospital premises.

In 2019, BJP had won all three Lok Sabha seats in the state capital, and this time around, the Congress is making all attempts to improve its performance.