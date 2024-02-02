Budget gives fillip to island and coastal tourism

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday laid special emphasis on promoting tourism in the country, especially for the middle class. In her budget speech, she stressed on island tourism, more so for Lakshadweep. Officials in the Karnataka tourism department and experts look at this as an opportunity to promote coastal tourism and explore the islands.

“Karnataka has a 320km long coastline, which has pristine locations. We have two blue flag beaches and islands to showcase. Besides Netrani Islands, we have Nugu, Bhadra, Talakadu, Srirangapatna, KRS and Sharavathi backwaters that need to be promoted. Many visit Srirangapatna, but don’t know it is a heritage island. Talakadu also needs to be popularised,” an official told TNIE.

Another official said the budget has made way for taking up island tourism and strengthening coastal tourism, especially with relaxations in coastal zoning regulations. “Work on studying other islands and improving infrastructure of other islands around Karnataka will increase now. After Prime Minister took up scuba diving in Lakshadweep, we are working on promoting it at Netrani Islands. We are ready to share the load of Lakshadweep,” the official said.

An expert from the tourism sector, working with the government on policies, said while Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had taken information on improving tourism, and strengthening capacity and infrastructure, the state should now make the most of the Union budget for coastal and heritage tourism.