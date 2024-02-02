Gayatri Peeta ready to host Hampi Utsav, CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The much-awaited Hampi Utsav-2024 is all set to kick off on Friday evening with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled to inaugurate the event. The Vijayanagara district administration says it has made all the necessary preparations for the mega event to unfold in a grand manner.

The main stage - Gayatri Peeta - and three other stages are ready to host the event from February 2 to February 4. The organisers are expecting around 10 lakh people to witness the three-day event.

The district authorities say that adequate security and parking arrangements have been made. As part of the Utsav, ‘Hampi by Sky’, a helicopter ride for tourists, and a bike rally were flagged off on Thursday.

MS Divakara, deputy commissioner of Vijayanagara, said the inaugural event will be attended by Vijayanagara district in-charge minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Kannada and Cultural Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Ballari district in-charge minister B Nagendra and other VIPs.

The four stages that will host various cultural and entertainment programmes are Gayatri Peeta, Edaru Basavanna, Virupaksha Temple premises and Sasive Kalu Gangapa Temple premises.