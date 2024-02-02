Health sector hails free cervical cancer vaccine

BENGALURU: Health sector experts on Thursday hailed the interim Budget that encourages free vaccination against cervical cancer for 9-14-year-old girls, a plan to establish more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure by setting up a committee, the newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation, and intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush which will be rolled out throughout the country.
“The focus to plan free vaccinations for cervical cancer in girls is a welcome move. Every year, in India, about 1,20,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 67,000 women die from the disease every year,” informed Dr Shafiq AM, Co-Founder and CEO, Trilife Hospital.
Dr Meena Muthiah, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and Sarjapur, said, “The Budget highlights that the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing HPV infection, a prominent contributor to cervical cancer in women. The cost of the HPV vaccine has historically been a significant hurdle, with each dose priced at around Rs 4,000, limiting accessibility to those with financial means. There is an optimistic outlook for the future, as efforts are under way to make the vaccine more affordable.”
“The healthcare sector in the country is facing a dearth of skilled experts and the setting up of a committee for skill development is a welcome step. Further, it addresses the urgent requirement for healthcare infrastructure by announcing the setting up of a committee to examine issues, to consider the use of existing medical infrastructure under various departments,” said Dr Shafiq.
Meanwhile, Lovekesh Phasu, Group COO, Sakra World Hospital, said, “While the government’s laudable efforts, such as cervical cancer vaccination and maternal healthcare schemes, tackle vital health concerns, there remains room for improvement. Greater emphasis on Budgetary allocations for healthcare infrastructure, telemedicine expansion, and medical research funding, could have significantly enhanced accessibility and healthcare delivery across the nation.”
“The Budget prioritises preventive measures and comprehensive access. The emphasis on cervical cancer vaccination for young girls and extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to frontline workers reveals a visionary commitment to public health. Consolidating maternal and child healthcare schemes demonstrates a cohesive strategy for our nation’s vulnerable populations. The rapid enhancement of Anganwadi centres and the introduction of the U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and intensification of Mission Indradhanush across the country underscores India’s tech-driven evolution in healthcare delivery,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner – Health Practise Asia, SPAG – A FINN Partners Company.