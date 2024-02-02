Health sector hails free cervical cancer vaccine

BENGALURU: Health sector experts on Thursday hailed the interim Budget that encourages free vaccination against cervical cancer for 9-14-year-old girls, a plan to establish more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure by setting up a committee, the newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation, and intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush which will be rolled out throughout the country.

“The focus to plan free vaccinations for cervical cancer in girls is a welcome move. Every year, in India, about 1,20,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 67,000 women die from the disease every year,” informed Dr Shafiq AM, Co-Founder and CEO, Trilife Hospital.

Dr Meena Muthiah, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and Sarjapur, said, “The Budget highlights that the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing HPV infection, a prominent contributor to cervical cancer in women. The cost of the HPV vaccine has historically been a significant hurdle, with each dose priced at around Rs 4,000, limiting accessibility to those with financial means. There is an optimistic outlook for the future, as efforts are under way to make the vaccine more affordable.”