I-T, CBI & ED are functioning as BJP "affiliates", alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Enforcement Directorate raids on opposition leaders in the last ten years is proof that CBI, I-T, ED are no longer autonomous agencies, but are functioning as @BJP4India party affiliates," Siddaramaiah said on 'X'.

It is imperative that opposition parties not only have to fight against the BJP in the elections, but also against the I-T, CBI and ED, he said.

"Under the BJP rule, the country's Constitution and democracy are on the way to destruction," the Chief Minister alleged.