Karnataka: Kambala to get starting barrier to avoid delays

MANGALURU: Automated time gate and photo finish result system will be introduced in Kambala (buffalo race) for efficient time management in the traditional sport of the Karnataka Coast.

At present, most of the Kambala event stretches to 2-3 days as the number of buffalo pairs taking part in the event has drastically increased over the last few years, witnessing participation of around 250 pairs. This takes a toll on the buffaloes, their handlers and the owners.

A decade ago, laser finishing system was introduced in the sport to reduce the duration of the sport. To further cut down time, Zilla Kambala Samithi has introduced the Automated Time Gate system on lines of Starting Barrier used in the horse race. Each racing track will have two suspension gates that open upwards after the flag off.

Deviprasad Shetty Belapu, president of Zilla Kambala Samithi, said much of the time is wasted in Kambala events as some of buffaloes take prolonged time, sometimes an hour or two, to begin the race leading to inordinate delay in winding up the events. The new system will eliminate such delays and help it finish within 24 hours.

He said under the new system, the buffalo handlers will get 5 or 10 minutes to begin the race. If they fail to begin the race within the given time, the referee will take a call on giving them another chance or disqualifying them. The new system will also have traffic lights (red, yellow and green) to alert the handlers about the start of the game.

Shetty said the new system will be introduced on a pilot basis at the Ikalaba Kantabare Budubare Kambala that will be held on February 3 at Ikala village in Udupi district. Based on its success, it will be extended to all Kambala events in future. Shetty hoped that the new system will upgrade the traditional sport and help it become more popular across the world.

Adani Foundation has donated Rs 10 lakh for the introduction of the new system.