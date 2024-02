BENGALURU: Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh courted controversy on Thursday while responding to the Union interim budget, saying revenue and resources from South India were being used to fund development in the North.

He told reporters in New Delhi that Karnataka and the South were being unjustly ignored with regard to allocations. “If we don’t raise this issue and fight, there may come a time when we may have to put forth a proposal for a separate nation to correct this anomaly,” he said.

BJP SLAMS SURESH OVER COMMENT

EXPRESSING strong reservation about the Union government’s focus on the northern states, he said it will be enough if the Centre gave Karnataka its share of money. “Our demand is that we must get our share of GST and Customs from our state and direct taxes.

We have been witnessing a lot of injustice to South India...our share of money is being distributed in North India.” He was responding to a question on the budget promise of interest-free loans of Rs 75,000 crore to states. “The Centre is collecting taxes to the tune of more than Rs 4 lakh crore from Karnataka but how much we are getting in return? We must question this.