Luggage, files of senior railway official stolen from 1st class of Rani Chennamma Express

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident that exposed the lack of safety of passengers inside trains, an unknown individual managed to steal the luggage of a top woman railway officer of the Bengaluru Division and her co-passenger on board the Rani Chennamma Express recently. They were travelling in a cabin of the AC first class compartment. Sources stated that the stolen luggage of the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Kusuma Hariprasad, contained department files as well.

They had boarded the train from KSR Bengaluru on January 24 at 11pm and their seats were in a cabin with four berths in H1 coach. It was when they were about to alight at Hubballi the next day at 5.20 am, that they realised their belongings were missing.

Two separate FIRs have been filed at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Hubballi under section 379 of IPC (Punishment for theft).

Speaking to TNIE, a GRP source said, “Strangely the belongings of only two of the four passengers were stolen. The ADRM’s Allen Solly trolley suitcase which contained railway files have been stolen. In addition, her Hidesign handbag and gold earrings weighing 4 grams were stolen too”