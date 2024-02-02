Mekedatu project may be reverted to CWC

BENGALURU: A majority of the members of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday opined that the authority is not competent for the technical examination of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project report. Since the Central Water Commission (CWC) is the competent authority, the proposal of the Mekedatu project may be reverted to it for further appraisal.

According to a note issued by the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, at the CWMA meeting, Karnataka urged the authority to take up discussions and decisions on the Mekedatu project, without deferring the agenda. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, however, objected to the discussion on the project.

The Chairman CWMA and Member Jal Shakti Ministry, opined that the matter related to Mekedatu is pending before the Supreme Court, however, there is no restrainment from the SC for deliberation on the project in the CWMA meeting. “An opinion of all the members CWMA was sought. A majority of the members (five) opined that the authority is not competent for technical examination of the project report and since the CWC is the competent authority, the proposal of the Mekedatu project may be reverted to it for further appraisal,” the note stated.