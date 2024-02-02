Progressive budget, says Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders in the state, including former chief minister and Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa, termed the budget as “progressive and realistic” that will improve the standards of living of youth, farmers, women, and especially people from backward sections.

The former CM said the budget has reaffirmed the commitment of the NDA government towards building a strong, empowered and developed India in the coming days.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following the path of reform and development and the budget gives the confidence to take the country to the top spot in the world by 2047. The budget emphasises on development of various sectors, including agriculture, transport, industry, employment, tourism, medicine and education. “It is an excellent budget and a significant step towards giving hope to the masses,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the interim budget is focused on the poor, youth, women, and farmers, who are the pillars of the country. This budget will pave the way for India to emerge as the world’s third-largest economic power, he said.

Contrary to expectations that the budget presented on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections will be full of popular schemes, there was no such announcements, he said. The budget focuses on the development of people from all sections. There is no income tax up to Rs 7 lakh, emphasis has been placed on the use of solar energy in one crore households, and those families will get free electricity up to 300 units permanently.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers in the country. It has been decided to provide free vaccination to 9-15-year-old girls to prevent cervical cancer. Separate housing for fishermen has been proposed, Ashok said.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said it is an interim budget that has emphasised on development of many sectors, including agriculture.