Public bicycle sharing now a reality in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA: The most-awaited Public Bicycle Share (PBS) system has finally been launched and the bicycle enthusiasts of the city can now use this healthy, eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation mode. The Shivamogga Smart City Limited (SSCL) has introduced the PBS for the first time in the city under the smart city mission on the public private partnership mode.

Sources in the SSCL told The New Indian Express that people can rent bicycles at 30 docking stations and each station will have 10 bicycles. There are 270 pedal assisted bicycles and 30 electric bicycles. The motive behind this initiative is to enhance public transport by expanding city bus services, aiming to reduce congestion and improve air quality by encouraging private vehicle users to switch.

The initiative also targets an increase in cycling's mode share, especially among the middle and upper classes and tourists, with an overarching goal of transforming the image of cycling. It also emphasises integration with existing public transport and promotes active transport to enhance overall urban mobility and public health.

Users can hire a bicycle from any station and return it to any other station. The station where the cycle is returned need not be the original station from where the cycle was borrowed. This flexibility is one of the key features which differentiates PBS systems from traditional bicycle rental stores. PBS systems also encourage the use of bicycles for short distances by making the use of bicycles free for the first 30 minutes.

Bicycle fare

There are three membership plans - Rs 150 for 30 days, Rs 300 for 90 days and Rs 1,000 for 365 days. While the first 30 minutes are free, Rs 10 will be levied for subsequent 30 minutes for normal bicycles. For electric bicycles, Rs 20 will be charged for the first 30 minutes and Rs 15 for subsequent 30 minutes. For non-members, Rs 15 will be charged for 30 minutes for normal bicycles while Rs 20 for electric bicycles.

Explaining the advantage of the plans, SSCL executive engineer Vijay Kumar said, "If a person opts for a Rs 1,000 membership plan for a normal bicycle and he/she manages to reach his destination within 30 minutes, the bicycler will be able to make the best use of the plan. He/she is paying Rs 1,000 for a year. If the duration is extended, he/she will pay only Rs 10 for every 30 minutes. If non-membership holders want to commute at night, they can do so by paying a small amount of money instead of paying heavy fare to auto-rickshaws," he said. The officials also said that legal action will be initiated if the bicycle is damaged or stolen.

Features

The bicycles are 24/7 GPS monitored, equipped with anti-theft fasteners and puncture proof tyres. The e-bicycles have swappable batteries and offer a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 40 kms. There are pedal and throttle modes. Users can book bicycles through the Yaana app, available in Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS).

How application works

Step 1: Register in Yaana app using mobile number. Yaana service can be used by registered users only.

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and password. Add money to the wallet using my wallet button. (Payment Gateway partner – Paytm)

Step 3: Start ride by scanning QR code using the start button. Bicycles will be unlocked and the ride will be started if the user has a minimum balance. (Location of parking stations will be visible on the map). Bicycles can be tracked with a bicycle number at any time during the ride.

Step 4: During the ride users can lock the bicycle to have a pit stop. To continue the ride scan QR code using the continue button.

Step 5: Manually lock and terminate the ride by using the terminate button. (Bicycle has to be parked at the designated parking stations visible on the map before terminating)

Step 6: Amount will be automatically deducted from the wallet. Billing will happen based on time.

Docking stations

IB Circle (Circuit House)

JNNCE college

Ayanur Gate Bus Stop

Police Chowki

Alkola Circle

McGann Hospital

Cake Cafe Circle

Ravindra Nagar Park

NT Road (Water Tank)

Freedom Park

Central library

Rajiv Gandhi Badavane near bus stop

DVS School

Ismail Nagar (100ft road)

DC Office Complex

Riverfront entrance gate

Nehru Stadium

Ganapati temple 100ft road

Laxmi talkies Aralikatte

Agriculture college

Opp SRS Shamiyana (Near Smart Bus Shelter)

MRS near Sahyadri College

Vinoba Nagar Opp. Savi Bakery

ZP office opposite

Vegetable market opp Syndicate atm

Tunga river gate 1

Riverfront exit gate near Bekkina Kalmata

Yoga Bhavan

Police chowki

City Mall