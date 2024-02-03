Bengaluru: Boy kills mom for not making breakfast

BENGALURU : In a shocker, a 17-year-old boy allegedly murdered his 40-year-old mother for not preparing breakfast and later surrendered before the police. The incident occurred in the KR Puram police limits on Friday.

The victim, Nethra, was a resident of Justice Bheemaiah Layout in KR Puram and hailed from Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district. She was working at a tech park in Whitefield. The minor in conflict with law is studying diploma at a private college in Mulbagal. His father, Chandrappa, is a farmer, and he has a sister.

The police said the boy after returning home on Thursday night slept without having dinner and his mother berated him for wasting food. Both had an intense argument over it. As he did not have dinner, Nethra did not want to prepare breakfast for him.

The accused was upset that he had not eaten anything and was getting late for college. Again, he had an argument with his mother. In the heat of the moment, Nethra scolded her son. The enraged boy allegedly hit his mother in the head with a metal rod, killing her on the spot. The incident took place around 7.15 am and he surrendered before the police around 45 minutes later.