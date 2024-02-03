Bengaluru: 'File criminal case against TN Minister Udayanidhi,' says special court

BENGALURU : A special court in the city directed the police to register a criminal complaint against Tamil Nadu Youth Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and three others for his controversial statement over Sanatana Dharma. The court, which was acting on a private complaint on Friday, also ordered summonses against the four persons.

Udayanidhi’s statement, likening Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue in September last year, had led to an uproar.

Paramesha V, a social activist, had filed a complaint at the Kadugodi police station against Udayanidhi and three organisers of the event -- Venkatesh S, Madhukar Ramalingam and Adavan Dichanya -- where he made the controversial statement. As the police had not registered an FIR, Paramesha filed a private complaint, seeking directions to the police to register an FIR.

Taking cognisance of the offences under Sections 153 (provoking to cause riot), 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 500 (defamation) of the IPC, Special Court judge Preeth J, who is also the judge of the special court for trying cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, ordered the authorities to register a criminal case against the DMK leader and three others. The judge adjourned the hearing till March 4.