BJP toppling elected govts, says Siddu

VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the BJP for its alleged attempts to destabilise elected governments through unethical means.

Addressing the media in Muddebihal town, before attending a programme to launch development projects, he accused the BJP of resorting to operations like purchasing MLAs to gain majority support, stating that such actions undermine the trust of the people.

Responding to remarks by BJP leaders, including state president BY Vijayendra and former CM Jagadish Shettar, claiming support from Congress members, Siddaramaiah highlighted historical instances where BJP leaders have attempted to buy MLAs.

He emphasised that the Congress has consistently come to power based on the trust and judgement of the people, contrasting BJP’s alleged methods of forming government through “Operation Kamala”.

Siddaramaiah also addressed recent controversies surrounding the hoisting of a Hanuman flag at Keragoudu gram panchayat in Mandya.

The chief minister said the organisers had obtained permission to hoist only the Tricolour and Karnataka flag, but they hoisted the saffron flag instead.

He criticised the BJP for disrespecting the Tricolour by hoisting unauthorised flags, stating that the former symbolises the identity of all Indians.