Centre should confer Bharat Ratna to Siddaganga seer posthumously: Deputy CM DKS

VIJAYAPURA: Welcoming the Union Government's decision to give Bharat Ratna to the veteran BJP leader, L. K. Advani, Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also expressed his opinion that the government should have given the same award to late, Shivakumar swamy of Siddaganmath Mutt.

The Congress leader was addressing the media at Basavana Bagewadi, before participating at a religious programme in Samsthana Hiremath on Saturday.

"Congress party had recommended the Union government to give Bharat Ratna to Shivakumar Swamy, but the Centre did not acknowledge it. I appeal the Centre government to consider my request and confer Bharat Ratna to the Seer posthumously”, he said.

He also highlighted that religion can be part of politics but politics should never be part of religion.

Asserting religion should never be used for dividing the society, he said one's religion should be used for spreading peace, harmony, brotherhood and unity.

He said that the Congress government has tried to give recognition to 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara by declaring him as the Cultural Leader of Karnataka.

Claiming that the Congress government is trying to follow the path of Basaveshwara to mitigate the problems of the people, Shivakumar said that the government has launched five guarantees only to help people from price rise.

He said people of the State, mainly the poor and middle class, are benefiting from the scheme.

The people are getting at least Rs. 5,000 worth of benefits every month from five guarantee schemes, he said.

Textile Minister, Shivanand Patil, MLAs, C. S. Nadagouda, Yeshwantraigouda Patil, Ashok Managuli , Vithal Katakadonda, MLC Prakash Rathod and Former Minister, S. K. Bellubbi were also present.