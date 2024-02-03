Centre’s exam bill should not hit students: Experts

A professor in the city said the ambitious bill will need close collaboration between the ministry of education and all state education departments. “What is extremely important is the strict implementation of law in practice. It is not the magnitude of punishment alone that matters, but also the swiftness and certainty of punishment. Implementation of the law should be such that it should deter anyone from resorting to such malpractices,” said YSR Murthy, vice-chancellor, RV University.

Currently, in India, there are around 300 entrance exams in various disciplines that an undergraduate can opt to appear for, and about 50 are conducted by the government for public service jobs. Educationists asserted that while an unfair means bill might be the need of the hour, the government also needs to look at revisiting the testing system on a timely basis to address the challenges.

Rajendra K Sinha, professor, Jagdish Sheth School of Management, said, “This would require strengthening of IT and physical infrastructure. Developing foolproof IT security systems, and ensuring electronic surveillance. It is important to provide adequate security for invigilators in the centres from the powerful mafias.”

When it comes to implementation, educationists worry that students might have to bear the cost of these compliances, increasing exam fees. “It is important to exercise caution to avoid placing an excessive burden on students by increasing the cost of examinations,” said Piyush Kumar Pareek, professor, Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology.