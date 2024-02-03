Congress has opened commission counters: BYV

BENGALURU: A day after senior Congress leader B Shivaram said there is rampant corruption in the current state government, BJP state chief BY Vijayendra said that ever since the Grand Old Party came to power, there have been no development works. The party has opened commission counters everywhere to draw money just like ATMs, he alleged.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Vijayendra said Shivaram has opened details of corruption practices in the present government. “Earlier, the Congress had levelled baseless allegations of 40 per cent commission against the BJP government. But now, the Congress government is indulging in rampant corruption,” he said.

Further, Vijayendra said the Congress government has stopped development and pro-people works. “Instead of taking up these issues, they have started practising corruption at every level. Looks like they have opened an ATM model to avail commission and it is high time that people slam this corrupt government,” he stated.

On Friday, When asked by reporters in Bengaluru about “the percentage of commission the Congress is charging”, Shivaram said when BJP was the ruling dispensation, it started with the contractors association raising the issue of 40 per cent commission. “We also won on the same propaganda,” he said.

“Now in the present government, we cannot say about the percentage of commission since no development work has taken place. Money will flow only when there is development work. Now, commission and corruption might not be happening in a big way, but it is happening in transfers,” he said.