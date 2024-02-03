Congress poll 'charcha' in Karnataka: CM hosts dinner for cabinet colleagues, discuss strategy

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday hosted a dinner for his cabinet colleagues at his residence on Thursday, where they discussed the strategy to win more seats for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Since the 2024 general election is crucial for both the CM and DCM DK Shivakumar to prove their mettle and keep the power positions intact, the two leaders held deliberations in detail with the ministers, who were given charge of different LS constituencies in the state. The meeting was part of a strategy of the CM and DCM to take their ministers into confidence and iron out the differences among them, ahead of the polls, a leader informed TNIE.

Issues such as controversial statements made by Congress leaders that have damaged the party’s image were also discussed and the ministers were asked to take MLAs into confidence, he added. The leaders were asked not to touch upon those issues that strike a chord with people’s sentiments. In the wake of the BJP taking the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to its advantage, Siddaramaiah discussed the strategy to tackle the saffron party.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar gave instructions to the ministers to take the initiative to select candidates who fit the bill, and also to induct from other parties, who have a fair chance of winning.