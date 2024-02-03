Not allowed inside sanctum sanctorum of Chennakeshava Swami temple: Eshwaranandapuri seer

Speaking at the Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru inter-district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, the seer said that swamijis are also experiencing inequality.

"If I was aware that the temple belonged to the Endowment Department, I would protest like Kanakadasa who was denied entry into Sri Krishna temple in Udupi. Instead of cleaning the temple, clean your minds," he suggested.

He said that recently he visited the temple with other seers on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

"We were standing in front of the sanctum and sanctorum of the temple. We were stopped from entering the sanctum and sanctorum. But, women members of the priest were also inside the same. What if even priests face this kind of situation. I will never go to the Baguru Chennakeshava Swami temple again," he said.

"What kind of a society we are living in if a seer is not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum because of his caste?

This should change. There should not be any untouchability in temples and mutts," he said.

He also said that the issue will be resolved amicably.

CM Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the seer has not spoken to him about that and hence is not aware of the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, senior BJP leader and former DCM K S Eshwarappa termed the incident as an insult to entire Hindu community.

Meanwhile, Chennakeshava Swami temple priest Shrinivas Iyyengar refuted the allegations made by the Hindu Seer.

“Once the consecration is done, nobody, except priests and their family members, is allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum. Secondly, the seer had not expressed his wish to enter the sanctum sanctorum. He has been visiting the temple for over five to six years.