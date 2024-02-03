Govt fixes fee for illegal Bangalore Development Authority site buyers

BENGALURU: In a move that would benefit thousands of buyers of a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site from the original allottee before the lease period expires, the state government has come out with a specific provision to make the ownership legal.

In a notification on Thursday, the Urban Development Department issued rules to amend the Bangalore Development Authority (Allotment of Sites) Rules 1984. The gazette notification in this connection will be out soon.

BDA Commissioner N Jayaram told TNIE, “Some BDA site owners in the past have sold their sites despite the rule that they cannot do so until a lapse of ten years from the date of purchase. The allottee only has a lease-cum-sale deed which is handed over to the purchaser. However, this is not valid legally as the Absolute Sale Deed for the site is still in the possession of BDA. This will be handed over to the original owner only a decade after purchase.”

As per the new rules, the purchaser needs to pay 25% of the guidance value that was prevalent at the time of the purchase of the site to the BDA to receive the Absolute Sale Deed. This document ensures regularisation of the site.

The new rules announced by the government will be called the Bangalore Development Authority (Allotment of Sites) (Amendment) 2024, says the notification issued by the Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department. It has inserted the new provision under Rule 14, subrule (2).