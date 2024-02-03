Govt has enough funds for development: CM to BJP

VIJAYAPURA: Refuting allegations of the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the state government has adequate funds for development works.

Speaking after launching several development projects in Muddebihal taluk on Friday, the CM said the BJP is spreading canards on the state’s financial status.

“Today, we have launched development works to the tune of Rs 227 crore. Where did this amount come from, if the government lacked funds? Since we have launched development works, it has proved that the BJP is telling liea and misleading people,” he said.

Stating that the government has implemented all five guarantee schemes within seven months of coming to power, Siddaramaiah said it shows that the government has met all the promises made during the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that the implementation of guarantee schemes will drastically affect the financial condition of the state. “Our government has not only implemented the guarantees, but also kept the financial condition under check,” Siddaramaiah said.

He claimed that while last year, the government spent around Rs 38,000 crore for implementing its five guarantees, this year, it plans to spend Rs 58,000 crore. He said the objective of implementing the schemes was only to increasing purchasing power of the people, who are already suffering from price rise.

Opining that the caste system is responsible for discrimination, he said that 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and his contemporaries tried to create a society that did not discriminate people on the basis of caste.

Referring to the government recently declaring Basaveshwara as the ‘Cultural Leader of Karnataka ‘, Siddaramaiah said it was not done with an intention to gain political advantage, but to recognise the efforts of Basaveshwara in creating a society of equality.