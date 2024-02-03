JDS files PIL on ‘Karnataka model’ of poll corruption

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI), State Election Commission and Union government on a public interest litigation filed by JDS Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumar K and three others, seeking direction to the ECI to take stringent measures immediately, in addition to the Model Code of Conduct, for the Lok Sabha elections.

The PIL seeks to curb innovative and ingenious methods and corrupt practices, and ensure that the ‘Karnataka model’ of purchase of votes for gift cards is not followed, as was done during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice P S Dinesh Kumar and Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda issued notice after hearing the petition filed by Gautham Gowda M, Prasad K R, former Magadi MLA A Manjunath and Nikhil Kumar K, seeking direction for ‘bribe-free’ elections in India.

Pointing out that Ramanagara Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain defended the issue of gift cards as an election strategy, the petitioners prayed to court to direct the ECI to act on the representation dated July 12, 2023, submitted by them concerning corrupt practices during the assembly elections.

Clarifying that this petition is not concerned with the irrational freebies in the state, the petitioners alleged there were large-scale violations and corrupt practices in more than 42 assembly constituencies, including Ramanagara, Magadi, Kunigal, Mandya and Bengaluru.