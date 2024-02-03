Karnataka: Beware of online hate speech over Hanuma Dhwaja issue, FIRs will be filed, warns DC

MANDYA: In order to prevent violence between groups over sensitive issues like the recent clash over removal of a Hanuman flag in Keragodu, Deputy Commissioner Kumar and Superintendent of Police N Yatish on Friday warned that legal action will be initiated against those who try to disturb peace in society.

In a public notice issued on Friday, DC Kumar and SP Yatish stated that an FIR will be lodged against those persons who upload photos, videos, posters, make hate speeches or statements on social media platforms like X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube etc.

“Legal action will be initiated against those persons who upload posters or videos or make hate speeches on social network sites,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif said miscreants are spreading false messages online, that orders have been given to remove the dhwaja sthamba erected in front of the Rangamandira in Keragodu. “There has been no order issued to remove the dhwaja stambha, and the public does not believe the false messages spread on social media,” he said.

However, the BJP on its official X account slammed the Congress, stating that the government has threatened to lodge an FIR against people using social media to express their anger against the incident. It said the government is functioning like a ‘Tughlaq darbar’.

“CM Siddaramaiah government which has triggered violence is now using police force to hide their mistakes. The government has murdered the truth and projected false as the truth. CM Siddaramaiah government has failed to follow the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar. The Congress had always subdued the freedom of speech and rejected the opinions of the people,” the BJP stated.