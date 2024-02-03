Karnataka Healthcare: Tele ICU cluster comes up in Bengaluru, Ballari

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a Tele ICU Cluster in Bengaluru and Ballari district on Friday. The DCM lauded the effort and called the tele-intensive care units a revolutionary step in healthcare and a boon for rural areas. He strongly advocated for these centres to be expanded around Karnataka so that everyone could avail quality healthcare.

The ICU cluster in Bengaluru was opened at the Trauma Care Centre in Victoria Hospital in collaboration with nine spoke (taluk) hospitals that it will cater to. “By the time patients are brought to Bengaluru or another large city, it would be too late. This facility is a boon for people in villages,” Shivakumar said during the inauguration. He added that the tele ICUs enable ICU beds to be set up in far-off places and the patients there can be monitored remotely by experts in Bengaluru.

Currently, the state has four Tele ICU clusters, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and Ballari. According to data, over 11,000 people have been treated through the Tele ICU system in a year. The service has been implemented in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for Rs 40 crore. The newly added clusters have been linked to nine spoke hospitals each.