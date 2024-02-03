Karnataka: Kodagu scribe promises news anchor's job to nurse, cheats and assaults her

MADIKERI: Gonikoppal police are on the lookout for a journalist who is accused of assaulting a hospital nurse. The assault case was reported at Gonikoppal Community Hospital late Wednesday night.

Nagesh D, a journalist associated with a local channel in Kodagu, is the accused. As sources confirmed, the accused visited the Gonikoppal Community Hospital at midnight. Covering his face with a mask and allegedly threatening the hospital staff stating that he is a journalist, the accused tried to assault a hospital nurse. A video shot by one of the hospital staff, revealed that he also tried to attack another hospital staff who came to the rescue of the aggrieved nurse.

Nurse files complaint

While a police complaint was delayed in the case, a complaint was later filed following instructions from DHO Satish Kumar. The aggrieved nurse filed a complaint against Nagesh on Thursday.

The complainant stated that she was offered a job as a news anchor by the accused who promised to pay her a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. However, he took the victim’s gold jewels as an initial investment to secure the job in the channel.

When the victim asked him to return the jewels, he tried to assault her and even barged into the hospital where she was employed.

Police sources confirmed that the accused journalist is in possession of eight SIM cards and they are trying to trace him. Nagesh has been absconding after the video went viral. Meanwhile, the journalist associations in the district have condemned the behaviour of the accused and further actions will be initiated to suspend him from the associations.