Karnataka: Somanna meets HDK, prepares to fight from Tumakuru LS seat

BENGALURU: Former minister V Somanna is tipped to be the BJP-JDS alliance candidate from Tumakuru for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. He started meeting key leaders and called on JDS state chief and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy recently, ahead of the latter calling on central BJP leaders in New Delhi to finalise seat sharing between the BJP and JDS.

“We discussed a lot of things and I am humbled by H D Kumaraswamy’s gesture,” Somanna said, indirectly claiming that Kumaraswamy has promised support for his candidature.

Somanna also started his temple tour by visiting religious heads, starting with Kadasiddeshwara Mutt in Nonavinakere near Tiptur, and Gubbi Channabasaveshwara temple. To take OBC communities into confidence, he called on Kuruba religious head Sri Eshwaranandapuri Swami in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The swami has some influence in parts of Tumakuru as he has also established a mutt branch at Siddharabetta in Koratagere assembly constituency.

Interestingly, Somanna held a convention to mark the inauguration of ‘Guru Bhavana’ at Siddaganga Mutt, where Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna praised him as a good leader.