Mysuru speed bump death: Kin of victim demand action against officials

MYSURU: Family members of the deceased who lost their lives due to ‘unscientific’ speed breakers on Bogadi Road near the southern entrance gate of Manasagangotri, demanded legal action against officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) who are responsible for these deaths.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rajendra Prasad, the father of 27-year-old Yashwanth who lost his life due to ‘unscientific’ speed breakers a few days ago, said that Yashwanth was their only son. Demanding legal action against the MCC officers who were involved in the construction of the humps, Prasad stated that he did not want any such negligence to be repeated by the authorities

“If no action is initiated against the officers, I will commit suicide with my family. The government must also provide a job to the young widow of my son,” he said.