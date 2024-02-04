INTERVIEW | School of Governance needed to train young MLAs across ideologies debate issues: Karnataka Assembly Speaker

A

Many times the discussions get deviated and when someone gets a chance, they do not discuss. When I was an MLA, I wanted to participate in the debate on Bills, but when the copies of the Bills are given, most of the time we will not be able to understand them. When you read the bill, you will never be able to understand it. Officers will only tell good things about it and not speak bad about it as they are the ones who prepare the bills. Then we will have to talk to people concerned who are likely to be impacted by the bill to know their impact. Based on their suggestions, we will then have to come back and discuss. Most of the time first-time MLAs and a few others who do not understand, will not debate. Hence, I decided that only three days after tabling it, the bill would be taken up for discussion. We have deputed an officer in my office to explain the pros and cons of bills tabled in the house, but unfortunately, not even one MLA has consulted the officer. To motivate MLAs to participate in the discussion, we wanted to make a committee to give awards to MLAs performing better during sessions.