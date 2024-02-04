Karnataka BJP, JDS leaders welcome centre’s move to award Bharat Ratna to Advani

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS leaders welcomed the Union government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said if there is a Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, it is because of Advani. Everyone is happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to bestow Bharat Ratna on Advani, he added.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is a matter of pride. Through the Ram Janmabhumi agitation, Advani emotionally united the people of the country. Thanks to his efforts, the Ram Mandir, a dream of millions of people, has become a reality, he added.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “Advani’s monumental contributions to India’s development, rising from grassroots to Deputy Prime Minister, are truly commendable. As a home minister and I&B minister, he left an indelible mark. His unwavering dedication to national unity and cultural resurgence is unparalleled. Personally touched by countless interactions. He indeed is an inspiration for many BJP Karyakartas like me.”

JDS state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Advani is an inspiration to all, embodying loyalty, commitment, friendliness and hard work in Indian politics.