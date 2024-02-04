Orientation program on Karnataka state budget for legislators on Feb 9

MANGALURU: "A day-long orientation programme on state budget will be organised for legislators at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru on February 9," said Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Speaker Khader said that an orientation programme is being held in view of the budget session between February 12 to 23.

"I have proposed early start of the Assembly session proceedings at 9am instead of 11 am so that more legislators will get an opportunity to ask questions during the session and make the proceedings effective.

During the orientation, experts including ex-bureaucrats will deliver talks on various aspects of the budget, how funds get allotted etc.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H KPatil and Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda will also deliver talks on the occasion. The programme will be inaugurated by chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and all the legislators would be present for the orientation," he added.

Khader further said that the budget session will commence on February 12 with the address of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to members of the both houses of the state legislature.

"Chief minister Siddaramaiah is expected to present the budget on February 16," he said.