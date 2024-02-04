Owner, architect must file affidavits during construction

BENGALURU: In a far-reaching order to check unauthorised constructions, the Karnataka High Court directed the BBMP to mandate that owners/architects/supervisors file affidavits after the completion of the foundation and footing that they are in accordance with the plan sanctioned.

It also directed BBMP to mandate them to file affidavits after the construction of columns and roof of each floor, certifying that the construction is as per the plan sanctioned.

“It be mandated that irrespective of the above milestones being reached or not, affidavits to be filed every three months that the construction as on that date is in terms of the plan sanctioned”, said Justice Suraj Govindaraj, disposing of a petition by Kushal Ram Reddy against putting up construction by encroaching the road.

The court directed the BBMP to secure the contact details of the applicant, the architect and the supervisor of construction, including their address, mobile numbers, e-mail, Whatsapp number, telegram, etc., of the applicant immediately after receiving the application for plan sanction.