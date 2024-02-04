Sharavathi diversion not to quench Bengaluru’s thirst

SHIVAMOGGA: Energy Minister KJ George said there is no proposal to divert the waters of the Sharavathi to address Bengaluru’s needs. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he emphasised that the Mekedatu project will address the city’s water requirements.

The minister highlighted that approximately 1.62 crore households in the state are receiving free electricity. He explained that thermal power stations undergo annual maintenance during the rainy season, a standard practice. “However, due to insufficient rainfall, the state experienced a power shortage. This year, there was a demand for 16,000-17,000 mw compared to 8,000-9,000 mw last year, resulting in farmers receiving only five hours of electricity instead of the usual seven,” he said.

George clarified that there is currently no power shortage in the state, and power supply for agricultural activities is maintained for seven hours. The CM has instructed the department to procure power from other states in case of shortage. Addressing concerns about the quality of work under the Nirantara Jyothi Scheme, the minister assured that action would be taken against those who are guilty if anything is proven in the investigation.