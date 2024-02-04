Uber, Ola will have to fall in line as Karnataka govt fixes uniform fare for taxis

BENGALURU: City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department.

With this new order released by the department on Saturday, fares for app-based cab aggregators as well as city taxis would be uniform and the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect.

Prior to this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.