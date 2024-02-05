Centre slashes rice prices to ₹29/kg ahead of elections, challenges State govt schemes

The Centre’s new strategy is like applying salt over state government’s wounds, some in the government said.

State Food Minister KH Muniyappa, asked whether the state government can buy rice directly from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India or the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India, said, “They will not sell directly to the state government.’’ The Centre, however, is sourcing rice from FCI and selling through these two agencies.

Over the last few months, Muniyappa has held dozens of meetings with different agencies and rice millers, but failed because the rice procurement under law lies with the Food Corporation of India and also because rice prices have gone up. “The Union government will not lift a finger to help the state government,’’ Muniyappa said.

On the Centre selling rice directly to consumers, he said, “They have procured rice at up to Rs 38 per kg and they cannot keep it in godowns forever. That is why they are releasing it to the market.”