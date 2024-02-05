Cut the stress: Beyond marks and rote learning to nurturing curiosity, life skills

A fierce critic of rote learning that passes on as education, thinker and philosopher, late J Krishnamurti believed that the “highest function of education is to bring about an integrated individual who is capable of dealing with life as a whole”.

The question of teaching children to face life is a tall task in times of acute commercialisation and ghettoisation of education. Caught in the race for marks and placements in ‘reputed’ professional colleges and later on, multiple-digit-salaried-blue-collared jobs, is the new generation of educational institutions, teachers and parents, with the student at the end of the alley. Unfortunately, the entire system, actually meant to educate the child, has the least to do with the child. “What we now call ‘education’ is a matter of accumulating information and knowledge from books, which anyone can do who can read,” argued Krishnamurti.

He added: “We send our children to school to learn some techniques by which they can eventually earn a livelihood. We want to make the child first and foremost a specialist, hoping thus to give him a secure economic position. But does the cultivation of a technique enable us to understand ourselves? Throughout the world, engineers are frantically designing machines which do not need men to operate them. In a life run almost entirely by machines, what is to become of human beings?”