Empowering civic engagement: Karnataka launches 'My City My Responsibility' handbook

Santosh Nargund, head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, said, “Through the handbook, we aim to equip citizens in each of the 7000+ wards in 315 small and large towns and cities of Karnataka, to play an active role in addressing the global challenges of the 21st century such as climate change at the local level.”

Srikanth Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Janaagraha, said, “My City My Responsibility, A Handbook for Active Citizenship, is our attempt to provide active citizens in India’s cities with an easy-to-use guide on citizen participation. We can transform the quality of life in India’s cities only if every community in every neighbourhood is actively participating in planning, budgeting and service delivery in their neighbourhoods through formal platforms like ward committees and area sabhas.”

The launch was followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘Building equitable and sustainable cities with citizen participation’, in which city councillors, various citizen leaders and experts took part.