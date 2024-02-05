Karnataka Forest dept going slow on clearing encroachments

BENGALURU: As against the announcement of forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar Khandre to clear encroachments from forest lands at the earliest, the ground reality is different.

The forest staffers on the ground are going slow with evicting large encroachers and are buying time stating that surveys needs to be done. A senior forest department official, from the ground, not wanting to be named said: “The minister had announced that large encroachments above three acres will be targeted first and evicted.

But on ground we are not doing that. We have been told to go slow by the politicians as this will be one of the issues for the elections. So while we are working on small encroachers, incase of large encroachers, we are resurveying the properties and the records so that there are no errors.”