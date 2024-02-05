Karnataka: Inquiries pour in for revised 'Gruha Jyothi'

BENGALURU: With the state government’s recent announcement that the Gruha Jyothi scheme will be revised, the number of inquiries for inclusion has increased. However, the number of applications has not increased.

According to officials of the Energy Department, “As per the revision, around 25 lakh consumers will benefit in the limits of Bescom alone. An evaluation for other Escoms is on.”

In all, 1,65,48,007 people have registered for the scheme till January 15. Of them, 68,41,494 are in Bescom limits. “While many are keen on applying for the scheme, we are raising awareness on saving energy. The scheme is beneficial as people are reducing energy consumption to avail its benefits. This will, in turn, help in energy conservation in the long run,” an official said.