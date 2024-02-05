Karnataka: Residents want work on Varthur, Bellandur lakes to restart soon

BENGALURU: Restoration work at Varthur and Bellandur lakes has come to a standstill, claimed activists and residents. Varthur Lake, which saw a breach of the sewage diversion channel during rain, now has pollutants in the lake area. Residents want a commitment from the government that the water body will be restored soon.

Jagadish Reddy of Varthur Rising said Varthur tank was drained and 95 per cent of the silt was removed. In Bellandur Lake, 55 per cent of silt was removed, but work took a hit five months ago. In October last year, Varthur Lake suffered a breach and all work was wasted.

“Had the authorities expedited work at Varthur Lake, by now wetland improvement could have begun. Despite the National Green Tribunal setting a time-bound action plan for restoration of the two biggest water bodies of Bengaluru, the Bangalore Development Authority has failed,” he said.