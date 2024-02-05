KSPCB issues show-cause notices to ULBs over releasing pollutants to water streams

MADIKERI: The District Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued show-cause notices to local bodies of the district over releasing pollutants to water streams. The board has sought a reply from Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Virajpet town panchayats on the steps taken to treat sewage even as a review meeting in this regard will be hosted shortly.

A resident of Ponnampet, Chagulanda C Suraj of district Janatha Darshan and president of Kodava Kootaliyada Koota organisation had recently alleged that increased pollutants are being released to River Cauvery and River Lakshmana Theertha in the district without proper sewage treatment.

He had also highlighted the encroachment of buffer zones across the river streams in the district and demanded for the preservation of the water bodies. A complaint in this regard was also filed to the Pollution Control Board in the district.