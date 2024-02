MYSURU: Even though caste discrimination still persists in the society, the rise in inter-caste marriages has been a light at the end of the tunnel in eradication of the social evil. The cultural capital Mysuru stands second in the state in inter-caste marriages after Bengaluru. The inter-caste marriages, which was earlier considered as a taboo, is now being acceptable in the society.

The recent data from the Social Welfare Department over couples applying for incentives shows that people are becoming more open to such marriages. In 2023-24, Mysuru district had documented 242 inter-caste marriages standing second to Bengaluru Urban with 720 unions. Even though there had been slight fluctuations in the number in 2022-23 with 253 unions in Mysuru, the number had been consistent. In 2021-22, the number was 226 unions while in 2020-21, it was 217 unions.

As per the statistics from the department, a total of 90 couples have received Rs 2.48 crore incentives by December 2023. Social Welfare Department assistant director Siddalingu told TNIE that there has been a growing acceptance of inter-caste marriages in the society.