Nine Karnataka students win RYSI-2024 Awards to boost scientific curiosity among youth

More than 3,000 children registered, of whom 100 were shortlisted based on different parameters. Besides, the organisation’s ‘Raman Clubs’ encourages government school children in Karnataka to exhibit their talents.

Over 50 students were finalists for the award in the intermediate and senior levels. ISPF developed a pedagogy for 38 schools and assists teachers in improving learning – encouraging experiential learning at low-cost and provision of free materials. 45 teachers who took the extra mile through meaningful and sustainable ways to make science fun for the students were also felicitated.

Vishal Bhatt, co-founder of ISPF said, “Science literacy and scientific literacy are two factors. Currently, our educational system follows science literacy. We must be scientifically literate to evaluate any information, which is what we are trying to do.”