Occupancy certificate for Mantri Serenity Castle remains despite violations, engineer's recommendation for cancellation

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority refused to withdraw the Occupancy Certificate to Mantri Serenity Castle Apartment which has 1,140 flats in Doddakallasandra in Kanakapura Main Road despite its engineer recommending it due to multiple violations, stated the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum.

This is the first project in Karnataka undertaken by the Centre’s SWAMIH fund. It is India’s largest social impact fund which aims to finance and monitor the completion of stressed and stalled housing projects.

An RTI query filed on behalf of the forum by its convenor, Dhananjaya Padmanabachar by the end of 2023 sought to know the action taken by the BDA in the aftermath of the notice issued to the builder of Mantri Castles Private Limited on March 8, 2023. The BDA in its response to the RTI on December 26, 2023, said that its assistant executive engineer has recommended the cancellation of the OC for it.