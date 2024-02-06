Appu fan on world bicycle tour, eyes Guinness world record

GADAG: This young man from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu is on a mission to make his idol popular across the world. Muttu Selvan, 26, a fan of Appu - Kannada actor the late Puneet Rajkumar - is on a bicycle tour covering India, China, Vietnam and other countries.

Selvam started his bicycle tour on December 21, 2023 and reached Gadag district on Saturday.

Selvam is an MBA and was working for a bio-medical company, but resigned from his job to undertake his tour. He has put Appu’s photo on the front portion of his bicycle. He also wears clothes which have Appu’s image.

The young man sleeps at petrol bunks, mutts and stadiums and prepares food for himself during the tour. He carries a baggage weighing 150 kg which includes food items and his clothes.

Selvam said, “I am Appu’s fan and I will tell people about his personality, life and achievements. America’s Likhal holds a Guinness World Record by undertaking a world tour (some countries) in 752 days. So I have decided to break this record. I have plans to cover some countries in 1,111 days. I have not gone to my hometown for the last two years”.

On Saturday and Sunday, Selvam was in Naregal, Ron, Naragund and other places of Gadag district. The residents of Ron welcomed and felicitated him.

Selvam thanked the people and said that he started his bicycle journey on December 21 from Pollachi of Coimbatore district. He has plans to visit various Indian states and also countries such as Nepal, Vietnam and China.